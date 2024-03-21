Florida's Todd Golden signs a 2-year extension worth $4.1M annually a day before team's NCAA opener

Florida head coach Todd Golden directs his team from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Florida coach Todd Golden signed a two-year contract extension Thursday that bumps his average salary to $4.1 million annually.

The Gators released Golden's contract a day before they play Colorado in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Golden will make $3.6 million in 2024-25 — a $600,000 raise from this season — and gets a $200,000 bump each year after. The new deal runs through the 2029-30 season.

Golden's previous salary ranked 12th out of 14 coaches in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators (24-11) are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA field. Golden is 40-28 in two seasons in Gainesville and got Florida back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

Golden is 97-64 overall in five seasons, including three at San Francisco.

Under his direction, Florida has its highest-scoring team in program history and ranks sixth nationally. The Gators sold out six home games this season, an indication of how the fans feel about Golden and his up-tempo style of basketball.

