Florida's Todd Golden signs a 2-year extension worth $4.1M annually a day before team's NCAA opener
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Florida coach Todd Golden signed a two-year contract extension Thursday that bumps his average salary to $4.1 million annually.
The Gators released Golden's contract a day before they play Colorado in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
Golden will make $3.6 million in 2024-25 — a $600,000 raise from this season — and gets a $200,000 bump each year after. The new deal runs through the 2029-30 season.
Golden's previous salary ranked 12th out of 14 coaches in the Southeastern Conference.
The Gators (24-11) are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA field. Golden is 40-28 in two seasons in Gainesville and got Florida back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.
Golden is 97-64 overall in five seasons, including three at San Francisco.
Under his direction, Florida has its highest-scoring team in program history and ranks sixth nationally. The Gators sold out six home games this season, an indication of how the fans feel about Golden and his up-tempo style of basketball.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll