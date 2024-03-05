Florida's state workers to receive third consecutive raise, or a $1,000 boost for most

The Florida Legislature is looking to boost the pay for a depleted state work force and for the third consecutive year has inserted a pay raise in a $116 billion state budget it will soon send to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In sum, the plan spends about $134 million for a 3% pay increase for 96,863 state employees.

House and Senate leaders finished working out details Monday and planned to send copies to both chambers some time on Tuesday to start a 72-hour cooling-off period before a scheduled vote Friday.

Some 79,000 workers classified as Career Services employees will see an increase of about $1,032 annually. The raise for middle managers and those in what are called "select exempt" positions (16,000 employees) will see an additional $1,325 and pay for about 600 senior managers will get boosted by $2,658.

This is the third year in a row, and the fourth in the past five years that state workers have received raises. They got just two stand-alone raises between 2008 and 2019.

Since 2019, state worker base pay has increased on average by about $4,000.

Florida government: Lean and mean?

Florida runs a much leaner government than other states, and it appears to be getting smaller.

At $40 per resident, the average state worker costs Floridians less than half the national average of $90. And the state employs 96 people to handle the paperwork, maintain facilities, and provide services per 10,000 residents compared to the national average of 198.

According to the latest Department of Management Services annual workforce report, 10,210 workers have left their state jobs since 2018 while just 355 positions have been eliminated.

Since 2019, state worker base pay has increased on average by about $4,000, according to DMS. And there are currently more than 17,000 vacant positions in state government – or about 19% of positions are unfilled.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has the last word on a state pay raise, proposed eliminating about 1,400 jobs across state government in his budget proposal. As of early Tuesday, it was unclear how much of the proposal the House and Senate included in the budget they will pass and send to DeSantis.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow him on X: @CallTallahassee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Its workforce shrinks, but Florida will boost state employee pay