Florida's News in 90: Tropical weather, Montior lizards and planet alignment

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your local USA Today Florida Network news site

Here are the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds:

National Hurricane Center tracking 5 tropical waves, including 2 in Caribbean

As we enter the first full week of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring five tropical waves.

No tropical activity is expected over the next two days, according to the latest tropical outlook.

AccuWeather forecasters are warning tropical downpours will soak portions of the Caribbean this week, and there is a slight chance a tropical depression or storm could form.

Click here to check out the full story.

'Stay in the car:' It wasn't a gator or iguana. Woman videos 'huge' monitor lizard near Florida road

If you see something reptilian outside your car, that wouldn't be a surprise. Between alligators, iguanas or pythons, there's an abundance to be seen.

But there's one more that's not as talked about: Monitor Lizards.

Find out everything you need to know about them by clicking here.

Missed the planet parade this morning? Don’t worry, experts share dates for more alignments soon

If you happened to look out at the sky between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., you might have spotted some extra sparkly dots twinkling above.

Only those weren't just some extra special stars, those were planets forming a "planetary parade."

Early risers were treated to the alignment of six planets on Monday. Of the six, only four planets were considered visible with the naked eye — Jupiter, Mercury, Mars and Saturn. You would've need a telescope to see Uranus or Neptune.

If you missed it, there's another chance to see another alignment soon. Click here to see when.

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: News in 90: Tropical weather, Montior lizards and planet alignment