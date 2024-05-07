Florida's News in 90: Teacher pay, lab-grown meat and 'Is that a snake in your pants?'

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to your local USA Today Florida Network news site

Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:

National ranking of teacher pay spells bad news for Florida educators. Here's what to know

What is lab-grown meat, and why did Governor Ron DeSantis ban it in Florida?

Snakes discovered in passenger's pants by TSA at Miami International Airport

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida's News in 90: Teacher pay, lab-grown meat and snake in pants