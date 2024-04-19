Florida's message to outdoor workers: 'No rest, no shade, no water and no empathy.'

Tony Ochoa, a supervisor for Strong Roofing, checks on a new roof underway in Sarasota Springs in 2023.

DeSantis, lawmakers: Let workers sweat

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill he buried under nine others. Why? Because he would prefer most people know nothing about it.

The law, HB 433, would prohibit local governments from requiring heat protection for outdoor workers. My wife and I have lived here for 10 years and find the heat of summer insufferable outdoors.

So, we go into the air conditioning while workers all around us bust their butts in the heat.

Last year was the hottest on record and it’s going to get worse, but DeSantis assures you the work will go on no matter what. He just doesn’t care. We should.

Michael Collins, Sarasota

Chief of staff best qualified as supervisor

I was sorry to read that Scott Farrington, the most qualified person to fill the position of supervisor of elections in Manatee County, was passed over for political favoritism.

Farrington, Mike Bennett’s chief of staff, has the best hands-on election experience, knowledge and ability to serve as supervisor, replacing the retiring Bennett.

It is a shame that Farrington’s potential to lead will not benefit the citizens and voters of Manatee County.Marilyn Gerkin, Sarasota, former Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections

License plate supports autism services

While Autism Awareness Month comes once a year, in April, Florida motorists can drive awareness whenever they get behind the wheel and increase critical funding for autism-related services statewide by purchasing a specialty autism license plate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 36 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Annual costs for specialized services are estimated at $60,000 per family.

Last year, the Florida Autism License Plate Program, administered by Arc Broward, provided nearly $150,000 in grant awards to 19 Florida-based nonprofit organizations, including several in Sarasota and the Greater Tampa Bay region.

These organizations provide vital services for individuals with autism and related disabilities, including early intervention, speech and language therapy, specialized respite care, and afterschool and summer programs.

When Florida motorists renew their tags, they can purchase a plate or donate $1 or more to “Autism Services.”

Kim Vassar, Arc Broward, Fort Lauderdale

