What are Florida's new homeowners association laws? How to find your HOA's rules

More than 75 million Americans live in subdivisions, condo buildings and other communities with homeowner associations (HOAs) that require them to pay monthly fees and follow a set of rules.

And Floridians who live in places with homeowner associations now have laws protecting their right to know what their dues are paying for.

The monthly average for HOA fees nationally is around $170, but the majority of homeowners pay around $50 or less each month, according to BankRate and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey. And Florida has the second highest number of homeowner associations in the country (49,420), right behind California.

In Florida, the average member of a homeowner association pays anywhere from $100 to $500 in HOA fees each month, according to Miami real estate law office Dania Fernandez and Associates.

Here’s how Florida’s newest HOA laws work and how to find the rules and regulations for your homeowner association.

What are the new Florida HOA laws 2024?

In 2023, six bills that reshape homeowner rights and HOA responsibilities were signed into state law. And there are two more new HOA laws set to take effect in Florida this summer.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the most recent changes in HOA laws in Florida and what to expect of the two new laws set for July 2024.

House Bill 919 , Took effect in October 2023: HOA boards used to be able to fine members for not complying with their rules and regulations. But after the leaders of a Homeowner Association in Miami were accused of theft and fraud to the tune of $2 million, Florida lawmakers approved a bill nicknamed the "Homeowners' Association Bill of Rights.” Under this bill, HOA members in Florida can’t be fined or suspended by violating the association’s bylaws or rules, unless a two-week notice is delivered to the member’s email or mailing address in the HOA's official records.

House Bill 949 , Took effect in October 2023: This bill mainly applies to communities with heavy golf cart traffic. It sets clear age restrictions for golf cart drivers and buckles down on safety for neighborhoods where residents drive golf carts almost as much as they drive cars.

House Bill 437 /Florida Statute 720.3045, Took effect in July 2023: According to HOA lawyers at LS Carson Law, “The statute essentially grants homeowners greater autonomy over their property by limiting the ability of HOAs to penalize homeowners for storing items in their backyard that may not be visible from the property's front or side. This provision recognizes the importance of personal space and the right of homeowners to utilize their property as they see fit, provided it doesn't visibly disrupt the aesthetic harmony of the community.”

Senate Bill 154 , Took effect in June 2023: “In the aftermath of the Champlain Towers collapse, Senate Bill 154 emerged as a critical piece of legislation, reflecting Florida's resolve to prevent such tragedies… The law mandates rigorous inspections for condominiums, particularly those that are three stories or higher or located near the beach or a body of water. This provision aims to identify and address structural issues proactively, ensuring the safety and integrity of buildings,” according to LS Carson Law.

Senate Bill 252 , Took effect in June 2023: “This law emphasizes respect for individual choice and autonomy in health-related decisions. By prohibiting mandatory COVID-19 vaccination proof or mask-wearing by businesses and non-profits, including HOAs, it reflects a commitment to preserving personal freedoms while balancing public health considerations.”

Senate Bill 360 , Took effect in April 2023: This bill has sparked controversy over its impact on homeowners. “While it provides a clear framework for addressing construction defects, the perceived alignment with developer interests raises concerns about the balance of rights between developers and homeowners. Homeowners may find themselves at a disadvantage if defects arise after the repose period has elapsed, underscoring the importance of vigilance and timely action in identifying and addressing potential construction issues.”

New HOA laws in 2024, House Bill 979 and 173 to take effect in July 2024: House Bill 979 is aiming to stop community associations from imposing fees for certificate issuance processes and establish clear guidelines. It’s expected to foster transparency and fairness in property transactions. House Bill 173 “mandates the incorporation of homeowners' associations as corporations and sets robust guidelines for legal actions and fiduciary responsibilities. It underscores a commitment to ensuring that associations operate in the best interest of the community.”



To read more about these new laws and HOA attorney commentary on each one, Boca Raton-based HOA law office LS Carson Law has a guide to Florida’s most recent and upcoming changes to HOA laws here.

What is the purpose of an HOA in Florida?

In case you’re new to HOAs and their fees, here’s what a homeowner association does:

An HOA makes and enforces rules in subdivisions, planned communities and condo buildings. Some examples of common HOA regulations are architectural controls, lawn or holiday decoration restrictions, facade or yard maintenance standards, noise complaint policies, home occupancy limits, parking rules, pet size and quantity guidelines, and short-term rental restrictions.

Some communities with HOAs require mandatory membership for residents who live there.

Homeowner associations are run by a board of directors and typically use the monthly or annual fees members pay for the maintenance of the community’s common areas and facilities.

How do I find my local HOA rules?

Most of the time, you can find the bylaws, rules and regulations for your homeowner association on your county’s clerk of courts website. The county your association is located in should have a record of your HOA’s governing documents.

All HOAs should be registered with the Florida Department of State Divisions of Corporations. You can use their records search to find your HOA’s activity status and names and addresses for the HOA’s registered agent, president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.

Is there any way to get around HOA rules?

If you don’t want to opt-in to a homeowner association, your best bet is to just choose a neighborhood with no HOA or a newly formed HOA.

But if you are in an established, HOA-run neighborhood and want to leave the association, you can typically petition the board. But that is usually time-intensive and can get expensive, depending on how established and well-run your HOA is.

If you want to opt-out of your HOA fees, you can find tips from Experian on how to opt-out here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: HOA rules in Florida: New HOA laws for 2024 are coming. Here's what they are