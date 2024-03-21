Florida's new homeless law has communities seeking answers
Local governments and nonprofits are looking for answers after Florida passed a new law that critics are calling a ban on homelessness.
Local governments and nonprofits are looking for answers after Florida passed a new law that critics are calling a ban on homelessness.
China risks alienating much-needed foreign investment should it hit back against the US over a potential ban on TikTok, its social media success story.
Social Security benefits will continue if the federal government shuts down because it’s a mandatory spending program. Learn why checks will go out even if Congress doesn’t reach a deal.
No shady business here — you can score your dream sunnies for as little as $12.
The renewed support for banning or forcing a sale of TikTok doesn’t seem to be tied to any newly uncovered information about TikTok, ByteDance or the Chinese Communist Party.
On Thursday, the United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
We have a new explanation for the change in Ohtani's story: No one actually talked to Ohtani.
The tournament's first buzzer-beater arrived at halftime, but it was a doozy.
'Makes me feel like a chef': Here's your chance to score this nonstick wonder at a deep discount.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Time to tend to your outdoor greenery ... while saying a ton of green.
It's the busiest day of NCAA play as the women's tournament tips off and the men finish their first round of play.
It 'feels flirty and youthful but not childish,' says one of over 10,000 5-star fans.
Welcome rising temperatures in this smoothing, moisture-wicking wonder with 23,000+ five-star fans.
Reddit's listing on the New York Stock Exchange doesn't signal a big comeback for IPOs.
Today we learned that state departments of motor vehicles nationwide are linked up, and we know because this morning there was a problem that took the whole thing down.
Apple is coming out swinging against the Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust case, just announced Thursday, which accuses the iPhone maker of being a monopolist with its thumb on a mobile chokepoint of its own making. Apple is dubbing the litigation misguided and warning the DOJ risks trashing all the things its customers value about its integrated mobile ecosystem. The lawsuit threatens to undo the features that make its smartphones different from the rest of the market, as Apple tells it — with the risk, should the suit prevail, of the iPhone ending up looking and feeling just like an Android phone.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Apple filed on Thursday cites the iPhone maker’s battle against Beeper, the app that aimed to bring iMessage to Android users. Beeper gave up on its mission after Apple blocked the app’s efforts late last year. The DOJ referenced the dispute in its lawsuit as an example of Apple controlling "the behavior and innovation of third parties in order to insulate itself from competition."
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
Looking for a great deal on a whole-house or portable generator? Check out these awesome deals available as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale!
From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but these popular little dwellings won't stay in stock forever.