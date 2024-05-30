Florida's Diaz-Balart, Donalds react to Trump conviction in New York trial

Despite 34 felony convictions Thursday for Donald Trump, two U.S. Congressmen who represent parts of Lee and Collier counties lauded the former president and current Republican presidential candidate.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, said in an interview Wednesday he would support Trump even if convicted. Diaz-Balart represents District 26, which includes eastern Collier County. “That has not really been a trial. That has been a political assassination,” Diaz-Balart said in an interview at VFW Post 7721 in Naples. “This has nothing to do with an actual, you know, real criminal case.”

U.S. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, stands next to Collier County Commissioner Burt Saunders of District 3 at VFW Post 7721 in Naples May 29, 2024. Both men are seeking re-election this year.

Byron Donalds, R-Naples, posted on X: "Donald Trump is innocent. To hell with what the jury said. America, this is what a political prosecution looks like. Remember in November!" Donalds, who represents District 19, attended the trial, and is one of several Trump loyalists presumed to be in contention for Trump’s VP pick if he runs.

Trump, 78, was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial, which centered on allegations that he falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

Prosecutors initially charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. They alleged Trump falsified the records to conceal unlawfully interfering in the 2016 presidential election through the $130,000 hush money payment, making the falsification charges felonies.

Diaz-Balart said the trial was akin to the actions of dictators.

The case against former President Trump is an obvious and blatant travesty of justice and a political witch hunt.



This is a direct threat to our democracy. This case should never have seen the light of day.



More on my statement below. pic.twitter.com/rQhgtaHmxK — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) May 30, 2024

“This is the most obvious aggressive using the state for campaign interference. And I think it's so obvious. So, I'm hoping he doesn't (get convicted), because he doesn't deserve to be convicted of any of these false things,” he said in the Wednesday interview. “This is this is a really dramatic, sad and offensive and dangerous example of using the power of government to go after your political opponents.”

Asked about trusting the U.S. legal system, Diaz-Balart, who's seeking his 12th term, said, “I'm a strong believer in … the American legal system. But, I also am a very, very strong believer in making sure that it's not abused."

"We've seen abuses in the past, throughout our history. … This is not the legal system. This is a legal system, run amok, amok. For strictly political reasons. I would call it what we're seeing now in New York. I don't dare call it a kangaroo court because I don't want to afford kangaroo process. Or a banana republic because I don't want to insult banana republics and kangaroos. Because it is it is that obviously, flawed, corrupt, and corrupted.”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., addresses a crowd during an event hosted by the Naples Republican Club at Stix Sushi and Seafood in Naples on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Donalds agreed. "Through the whole trial they wouldn’t identify what the underlying crime is and the only time they do it is in closing arguments when the defense has already made their closing arguments? That is a travesty," he told Fox.

'We are better than this.' Byron Donalds scorches Democrats at Trump trial in New York

"There is a reason why we have constitutional protections – to be able to have your case adjudicated in a court of law – not like this. Not where the fix is in from Day 1."

What happened in NY is disaster verdict by a crooked judge and a crooked prosecution. Donald Trump is innocent. To hell with what the jury said.



America, this is what a political prosecution looks like. Remember in November! — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 30, 2024

And, Donalds said, "Democrats better chuckle now, because what is going to happen is people are going to see this for what it is. This is political prosecution … Remember this stuff in November because if they’re going to go after their political rival to stop him, what do you think they’re going to do to you to get you to bend a knee to their crazy agenda?"

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Diaz-Balart, Donalds react to Donald Trump conviction in New York