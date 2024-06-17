Florida's ag commissioner will speak at Republican Women's Club of Lakeland luncheon

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson will be the featured speaker at the June 26 lunch meeting of the Republican Women's Club of Lakeland.

The Republican Women’s Club of Lakeland will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on June 26 at the Grasslands Country Club, 1600 Grasslands Blvd., Lakeland

The featured speaker is Wilton Simpson, Florida’s commissioner of agriculture.

Check-in is 11 a.m. Because seating is limited, all attendees must go online to LakelandRepublicanWomen.com to either purchase lunch or reserve a seat by June 21.

Meetings are open to the public with a reservation.

