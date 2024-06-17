Florida's ag commissioner will speak at Republican Women's Club of Lakeland luncheon
The Republican Women’s Club of Lakeland will hold its monthly luncheon meeting on June 26 at the Grasslands Country Club, 1600 Grasslands Blvd., Lakeland
The featured speaker is Wilton Simpson, Florida’s commissioner of agriculture.
Check-in is 11 a.m. Because seating is limited, all attendees must go online to LakelandRepublicanWomen.com to either purchase lunch or reserve a seat by June 21.
Meetings are open to the public with a reservation.
This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Florida's ag commissioner will speak at Lakeland Republican lunch