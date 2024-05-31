Florida's 2004 Hurricane season was remarkable, the photos bracing

Twenty years ago, the unthinkable happened: Florida became the first state in 118 years to suffer the wrath of four major hurricanes — three direct strikes to the Sunshine State, a fourth coming ashore in nextdoor Alabama with its strongest winds still pummeling the Panhandle.

Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne — if you were there, you remember. If you weren’t, these photographs are vivid reminders.

The Palm Beach Post called 2004 “The Mean Season,” and published a book of images from the storms that still fill Floridians with dread. (Some of those photos late comprised a submission that became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.)

This was the year that taught us to fear hurricane season, to warn us that, yes, catastrophic hurricanes can line up off our shore like swirling blobs of terror. And they can hit us over and over again, leaving us in sweltering heat with no power for days and days.

Alex Norton breaks down after seeing her childhood home destroyed by Hurricane Ivan along Scenic Highway in Pensacola on Sept.16, 2004. She and her family just sold the home before the storm hit, but she grew up in the home and was devastated to see it totally destroyed.

Until 2004, Palm Beach and Martin counties had been lulled into a hurricane complacency — there had been no direct hit since David in 1979, and that was a Category 2 storm.

George Henderson sits and stares up at the sky through the missing roof of his mobile home damaged by Hurricane Jeanne in Fort Pierce in 2004.

A crowd jostles to get bags of ice at the Publix supermarket on Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida after Hurricane Frances in 2004.

Post photographers captured the destruction of the Mean Season: the fallen trees, the blown-off roofs, the agony in people’s eyes, the extension cords snaking from one house to another. And the sand. So much sand. Sand so high in some places it covered cars and condos.

A corvette is covered in sand from Hurricane Jeanne's storm surge outside the Ocean Rise condos on Hutchinson Island on September 26, 2004.

What most of us remember: merciless heat and cold showers.

After a few days without power, people got creative. Neighbors cooked the contents of their freezers on their gas grills and invited people over. One reader wrote to Frank Cerabino to ask him if the 2004 hurricanes were punishment for the 2000 butterfly ballot. Another, Geralyn Frank of Delray Beach, wrote a holiday song:

“Hark! The hurricanes we’ve seen: Charley, Frances, Ivan, Jeanne.

Power’s out and trees are down, there’s no gas to leave this town.

Food is rotting, water’s bad, roofs are leaking, folks are mad.

Groceries are hard to find, looking for some peace of mind…”

But there is no peace, not from June 1 until Nov. 30, not any year. A record 17 to 25 named storms are predicted for this year, with seven of them considered major hurricanes.

There will never be another Charley, Frances, Jeanne or Ivan — those names have been retired. But there will always be these images of the Mean Season, these stark photographs of nature’s fury.

A renter bows his head as a fire, from a home next door, approaches his apartment after hurricane Charley passed through Fort Myers Beach , August 13, 2004. (Gary Coronado / The Palm Beach Post)

The Fort Pierce City Marina is littered with smashed docks and boats after Hurricane Frances came through on September 6, 2004.

The Mean Season storms

Charley, Aug. 13: A small intense storm, Charley intensified from a Category 3 to a Category 4 in less than two hours before it hit Florida’s west coast near Captiva. Charley was so fast, it barreled across Florida in 7.5 hours. It was the strongest storm to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Frances, Sept. 5: Big and lumbering, Frances hit Category 4 status offshore and made landfall on the south end of Hutchinson Island as a Cat 2. The storm battered the coast from Fort Pierce to West Palm Beach for two days.

Ivan, Sept. 16: Powerful Ivan made landfall just west of the Florida/Alabama border as a Cat 3. Its front right quadrant, the strongest part, slammed the fragile islands and inlets of Florida's western Panhandle.

Jeanne, Sept. 25: Jeanne’s rains caused floods and mudslides in Haiti, killing 3,000 people. The storm meandered, then restrengthened to a Category 3 and came ashore at the St. Lucie Inlet, three weeks after Frances, almost at the same spot.

