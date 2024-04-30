Florida’s workplace cultures rank among ‘most toxic’ in this list. Here's why

“Work-life balance” usually means the difference (or lack of it) between the time you spend doing your job and the time you spend just being you and keeping up with what’s important to you or expected of you outside of your job.

And while there are plenty of tips for keeping your work and personal life well-balanced, an overlooked component of work-life balance is employees’ relationship with their management.

If you’re clocked out, but still talking about your annoying boss or a frustrating situation with the management at your job, are you really clocked out?

A recent survey from Federal-Lawyer.com revealed how Americans nationwide feel about their relationships with their jobs, management, workplace grievances and whistleblowing.

And Floridians who were surveyed ranked among some of the most displeased employees in the country when it comes to employee-boss relationships and workplace culture.

Here’s what the survey showed about how Floridians feel about workplace grievances and relationships with their management.

What is the difference between a workplace grievance and a complaint?

Grievances and complaints are similar, but one is more formal than the other.

“Grievances are formal complaints or accusations of a violation of workplace contract terms or labor policy, filed by an employee or group of employees who feel negatively impacted by the employer,” according to Cornell Law.

Grievances are usually related to issues like working conditions, pay, benefits, or unfair treatment from supervisors or coworkers and typically violate workplace policies, employment contracts or union agreements, Cornell’s definition says.

Complaints usually refer to minor issues that can be dealt with at the time they occur and are typically due to an employee’s dissatisfaction with any number of situations in their workplace.

It’s best to check with your workplace procedures before filing a grievance, though. Some workplaces, like The U.S. Department of Commerce, consider complaints to be more serious than grievances.

In Florida, all public employees have the right to file grievances within the organization they work for.

According to a 2011 Florida labor law (FL Statute 447.401), “All public employees shall have the right to a fair and equitable grievance procedure administered without regard to membership or nonmembership in any organization, except that certified employee organizations shall not be required to process grievances for employees who are not members of the organization.”

Workplace culture trends: Remote workers who return to the office may be getting pay raises, as salaries rise 38%

How is Florida’s workplace culture?

According to the survey from Federal-Lawyer.com, Florida’s workplace culture and employee-boss relationships are some of the ‘most toxic’ in the country.

Florida employees surveyed rated their overall relationships with management at a 6.4 out of 10, which isn’t why the Sunshine State was rated among the ‘most toxic.’

Florida’s low rating is actually due to the fact that nearly half (48%) of the Floridians that were surveyed said they would resort to whistleblowing to call out malpractice in their workplace.

This is significant because whistleblowing is what you resort to when you feel as though you can’t file a formal complaint or grievance.

“When internal channels of communication are open and robust, employees may feel more empowered to report issues directly, reducing the necessity for anonymous tips,” the survey said.

“However, in environments where such relationships are strained, whistleblowing becomes the alternative, often the only voice for justice … Despite its noble intent, whistleblowing can entail grave personal costs. Retaliatory actions can range from workplace ostracism to outright career sabotage, with the potential for enduring financial and legal struggles.”

Here are some other key findings from the national survey:

19% of the employees surveyed nationwide said they have been silent spectators to unethical acts.

30% of the employees surveyed said they doubt the efficacy of their organization's misconduct management.

Survey respondents were also asked to rate, out of 10, how much trust they have in their current workplace that whistleblowers will be protected rather than retaliated against. The response was an average confidence level of only 4 out of 10.

91% of the survey participants said they’d like to see greater transparency and more robust whistleblower support within their corporations.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida workplaces rank 'most toxic' for whistleblowing, survey says