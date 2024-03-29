Florida woman tells police Walmart shoplifting spree was a 'game': 'It's really, really fun'

A Florida woman bragged to police officers after she played a game to steal a cartful of merchandise from Walmart.

The Flager County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage of their interaction with 30-year-old Amber McCann at a Walmart store in Palm Coast, Florida on Monday, March 25.

"We're doing an investigation right now," an officer is heard telling McCann in the Walmart parking lot. "Apparently someone walked out with…"

"A cart? Yeah, that's me," McCann is heard telling the officer.

FLORIDA SHERIFF WARNS SQUATTER HE WILL BE THEIR ‘WORST ENEMY’ AND HAS A PLACE FOR THEM IN JAIL

30-year-old Amber McCann was stopped by a deputy and she admitted to stealing a cart full of items from Walmart.

McCann told police that she was playing a game called "21," which involves a person grabbing as much merchandise as they can from a store and walking out without paying — while trying not to get caught.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was a game I was playing," McCann said. "It's really, really fun!"

"Well it's not a game, it's theft," a police officer told her. "Okay, going to jail is fun."

She claimed that she placed that merchandise in a "random" car and then left when she noticed police in the area.

Amber McCann latter admitted that the car was not random but a rental car that belonged to her boyfriend

After McCann was taken into custody, she admitted to police that the car had not been random, but belonged to her boyfriend.

"My boyfriend doesn’t know that I steal. And he doesn’t know that I put all this sh-- in the car, neither," McCann said. "So I’m going to be really in trouble with him, but that’s the thing."

Along with the stolen merchandise, deputies found bags of marijuana and methamphetamine, along with a scale, hashish, a glass pipe with burnt residue, and empty bags in the trunk of the car.

When removing approximately $1,030 in stolen goods from her boyfriend's vehicle, authorities discovered illegal drugs in her car.

Police said that they found a digital scale, hashish, a glass pipe with burnt residue, and empty bags of marijuana, methamphetamine and alprazolam.

911 DISPATCH REVEALS FORT LAUDERDALE RESPONSE AFTER POLICE OFFICER SHOT BEFORE BUSY SPRING BREAK WEEKEND

Inside a locked safe, deputies found several 1-ounce silver bars and rounds, copper bars, and a 1-gram platinum bar.

Amber McAnn, 30, faces charges of grand theft and drug possession

McCann was arrested and faces charges of grand theft, marijuana possession, hashish possession, alprazolam possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

She is being held in the Flagler County Jail on bond of $34,000.





Original article source: Florida woman tells police Walmart shoplifting spree was a 'game': 'It's really, really fun'