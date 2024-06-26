Florida woman intentionally ran over boyfriend with car while he was holding their toddler: sheriff

A Florida woman is behind bars after intentionally running over her boyfriend and their 16-month-old son during an argument on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd on Tuesday said the incident began when Aaliyah Ross, 27, was arguing with her boyfriend inside her home. The boyfriend – who is the father of the 16-month-old – decided he needed to step outside to calm down, and took the child out with him. But instead of calming down, he threw a cinder block at Ross' car.

Ross became angry and put two other children – a 4-year-old and a 6-month-old – in her car before getting into the driver's seat, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

She then "lunged" her car toward her boyfriend and the toddler one time before driving toward them again and running both of them over, Judd said.

Aaliyah Ross, 27, is facing multiple charges after running over her boyfriend while he was holding their 16-month-old child, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Ross kept driving until she crashed her car into a neighbor's house, Judd said. She then grabbed her wounded son and took him back to her house while her boyfriend went to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

She allegedly left the child, who Judd said is in "critical condition," at her home alone and appeared to make her way to her sister's home in Orlando, where she was later arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The boyfriend went back home to grab him and they both went to the hospital, according to Judd. The other two young children were also located, and their custody plan is being evaluated by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

"Obviously, we're not impressed with her conduct. She has clearly violated all kinds of laws of the state of Florida," Judd said.

The boyfriend was treated for bruising to his lungs and body and has been released from the hospital, FOX 13 reported. The toddler suffered numerous injuries, including a broken left shoulder and collarbone, broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung and abrasions and bruising on his body.

He remains hospitalized in Tampa, Judd said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described Aaliyah Ross, 27, as a "crazy woman" when announcing her arrest for allegedly running over her boyfriend and their 16-month-old son.

Orange County Jail records show Ross was booked on Tuesday on the following charges: simple domestic battery, hit-and-run resulting in property damage, aggravated battery, child neglect without bodily harm and aggravated child abuse.

When interviewed by investigators, Ross allegedly said there have been multiple times in the past when she pretended she was going to run over her boyfriend, but would swerve at the last second to avoid hitting him. She also said she assumed he would have moved out of the way, according to FOX 13.

"You're talking about crazy? Here's a crazy woman," Judd said while holding up a picture of Ross' mugshot.





