Florida woman given additional DUI manslaughter charge after 2nd person dies from crash in Ocala

Ocala police say a second person has died from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash last week caused by a woman accused of driving under the influence at the time.

Ocala police officers responded to the intersection of North Pine Ave. and NW 20th St. at approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a crash involving a Honda Civic, a Toyota Scion, and a Chevrolet Spark.

Investigators say the Chevrolet driver, identified as 44-year-old Tiara Kirkland, was headed southbound on N. Pine Ave. before the collision when she attempted to make a left turn onto NW 20th Street, directly into the paths of the Honda and Toyota, which were traveling northbound on Pine Ave.

See a map below:

Police say the Honda driver was able to avoid the collision, but the Toyota struck Kirkland’s car nearly head-on before hitting a raised median, overturning multiple times, and hitting three other cars in a nearby used car lot.

The responding officers arrived to find the Scion sitting on top of one of the cars in the parking lot with its rear end in the air.

Police say a passenger in the Scion, identified as Ethan Reeves, was thrown from the car and died at the crash scene.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Kedrick Johnson, was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Both the Honda driver and Kirkland refused any medical treatment at the crash scene, but officers said they immediately noticed Kirkland showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the odor of alcohol on her breath.

Police say Kirkland went on to fail multiple field sobriety tests and produced breath samples measured at .191 and .186 blood-alcohol content levels.

Police immediately arrested Kirkland and booked her into the Marion County Jail on a charge of DUI manslaughter.

According to the police department, on Sunday, Kedrick Johnson also passed away at the hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash, resulting in a second charge of DUI manslaughter for Kirkland.

She remains in the Marion County jail on no bond.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Police say they’re also considering whether the Toyota and Honda’s speeds may have contributed to the crash.

