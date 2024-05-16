Florida woman charged after ammo found in bag in Turks and Caicos: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested in Turks in Caicos after officials found ammunition in her possession over Mother’s Day weekend, police said.

Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando, was arrested on May 13 and charged with one count of possession of ammunition, according to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.

According to ABC News, officials found ammo in Grier’s luggage during a routine search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport.

She was traveling with her daughter, who was also arrested but later released, the news network reported.

Grier appeared in the Magistrate Court on Thursday and was remanded, according to police. A sufficiency hearing is set for July 5.

If convicted, Grier could face a minimum sentence of 12 years. She is the fifth American to be charged with the same crime under the country’s strict gun laws.

The islands tightened their gun laws two years ago. According to a release from September 2023, the U.S. Embassy announced the strict change to the country’s gun laws, warning travelers of the penalty for bringing firearms, ammunition, and other weapons.

“We strongly encourage you to carefully check your luggage for stray ammunition or forgotten weapons before departing for TCI,” the U.S. Embassy said. “If you bring a firearm or ammunition into TCI, we will not be able to secure your release from custody. You are subject to TCI laws and must follow local law enforcement procedures.”

