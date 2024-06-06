Florida woman called 911 on herself during attempted carjacking so she ‘could do it legally’: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested after calling 911 on herself while trying to steal a car from a dealership so she “could do it legally.”

Christy Turman, 37, called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office because she wanted authorities to know, deputies said.

“Because I’m trying to steal a car that’s not legally mine,” Turman said during the 911 call. “So, y’all better come make a report. I’m reporting this.”

Deputies arrived at the dealership a short time later, where they found Turman exiting the driver’s side of the stolen Toyota Corolla.

The 37-year-old told deputies she was being trained in a game of Black Ops to steal a car, but called authorities to make her carjacking legal.

According to the sheriff’s office, Turman was arrested and is facing trespassing charges.

