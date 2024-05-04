Florida woman brings 2 inert grenades to police station, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman showed up at a police station with two inert grenades, according to officials.

On Thursday, the unidentified woman arrived at the Boynton Beach Police Department with the inert grenades that still had the pins attached.

The police chief said that although the woman left the grenades in her car, they evacuated the non-essential employees at the police station and parking lot to be on the safe side.

A bomb squad was called in, but it was later discovered that the grenades weren’t active and were no longer considered a threat.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that the woman got ahold of the grenades after her father recently died.

The chief said this wasn’t a malicious act and encouraged anyone who finds a possible grenade in a home to call 911 and the police will come to you.

