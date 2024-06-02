Florida woman arrested after failed attempt to carjack elderly couple in Ormond Beach: Police

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is behind bars after a failed attempt to carjack an elderly couple in Ormond Beach Saturday morning, police said.

Around 10:50 a.m., Ormond Beach Police said they arrived at the Exxon gas station at 1622 N US Hwy 1 in response to a report of a stolen car.

They found a man holding onto the leg of 36-year-old Marvette Perry to prevent her from escaping, police said. That man told police he parked his car at the Exxon to use the bathroom and before he could exit his car, Perry was opening his door.

Perry allegedly pushed the man out of the way and got into the driver's side of the car while the man's wife was in the front passenger seat, an arrest affidavit shows. He then grabbed Perry's leg and held her until the police arrived.

Another bystander on the scene told police he withdrew his gun because he noticed Perry acting "weird. He held her at gunpoint for some time before putting the firearm away when it appeared Perry was unarmed.

According to police, Perry initially resisted arrest but was taken into custody with several charges, including carjacking, burglary with assault, and resisting an officer.

In an interview with police, Perry said she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and jumped in the couple's car because she was feeling stressed, an affidavit shows.

The owners of the car were not injured in the incident.