Florida woman accused of shoplifting says she was playing a ‘really fun’ game: Deputies

FLAGLER COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – A Florida woman was arrested on Monday after investigators say she tried to steal more than $1,000 in Walmart merchandise in while “playing a shoplifting game.”

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Walmart in Palm Coast around 6:26 p.m.

Workers told investigators that a woman walked out of the store with a cart full of items and refused to show her receipt. They told investigators they saw the shoplifter put the merchandise in a vehicle before running away when she noticed them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they found the stolen items in the back seat of a car in the parking lot. They then noticed a woman matching the suspect’s description and confronted her, as seen on video posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Amber McCann of Sanford, Florida, admitted to stealing a cart full of merchandise and putting everything in a car, deputies say.

She told investigators that it was part of a game called “21,” where someone grabs as much merchandise as they can from a store without getting caught.

“Well, it’s not really a game,” a sheriff’s deputy said on the body camera video.

“It is a game,” the suspect responded. “It’s fun, too. It’s really fun.”

“Oh, going to jail is fun?” the deputy said.

“Am I going to jail?” the suspect asked.

“We’ll see how much stuff you took,” the deputy said.

Investigators say McCann originally told them she put the merchandise in a random vehicle, but later admitted that it was a rental car belonging to her boyfriend.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen items were worth more than $1,030.

She was also accused of trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, which were found in the trunk of the vehicle.

McCann was arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She’s charged with shoplifting – grand theft, possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Alprazolam and trafficking of methamphetamine

“If she really thought she was playing a shoplifting game, she lost to our deputies and observant citizens,” said Sheriff Rick Staly in the Facebook post. “Yet again, a ‘see something, say something’ caller directly contributed to the arrest of a thief and drug trafficker.”

She’s being held on a $34,000 bond.

