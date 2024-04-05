Florida woman accused of laundering $1.4M in Portland affordable housing funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Florida woman accused of laundering $1.4 million meant for a City of Portland affordable housing project was arraigned on Thursday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Chantail Williams, 39, was arraigned on a secret grand jury indictment and faces seven charges including first-degree aggravated theft; aggravated identity theft; felony computer crime; two counts of laundering monetary instrument; and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit laundering monetary instrument.

On May 26, 2022, police were made aware of a cybersecurity breach with the City of Portland’s computer network and officials learned someone compromised an email account belonging to a Portland Housing Bureau employee, authorities said.

Authorities found about $1.4 million — which was supposed to go to Central City Concern for an affordable housing project — was fraudulently transferred to a bank account in Florida on April 25, 2022. The bank account was managed by Williams and belonged to an LLC, officials said.

Detectives discovered Williams made wire transfers from that bank account to other accounts, with a majority of the funds wired to an account in Mexico, authorities said. Additionally, authorities said they found she bought furniture and a car for $25,000 using a card associated with the account.

Williams was indicted in February 2024 and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Authorities said she was later arrested in Florida and transferred to Multnomah County custody on Wednesday.

During her arraignment, the court ordered a $100,000 security release.

