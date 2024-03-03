Florida woman, 34, accused of violently robbing 73-year-old date in romantic scheme with ex-boyfriend: police

A Florida woman and her ex-boyfriend robbed a senior citizen under the guise of a romantic date, police said.

According to the press release from the Volusia County Sheriff's office, Chelsea Wright, 34, and Andrew Marks, 33, were involved in a violent robbery scheme of a 73-year-old man whose injuries required treatment at an area hospital.

Police said that the elderly victim arrived at a local hospital around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29 and shared a sordid incident regarding his interaction with Wright and Marks.

The 73-year-old told hospital staff that he was meeting Wright at a Daytona Beach bar for a romantic date to discuss the couple's relationship, police said.

DRUG ADDICT USED BIZARRE OBJECT IN ATTEMPTED POST OFFICE ROBBERY: POLICE

Chelsea Wright, 34, and Andrew Marks, 33, were arrested they allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old man in Daytona Beach during a robbery

Police said that Wright suggested that the victim come back to her house and he agreed.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The 73-year-old followed Wright to her Plantation Pines home in Ormond Beach, Florida and along the way, police said, she picked up Marks before dropping him off near a home.

When the man got out of his car at Wright's alleged home, Marks suddenly reappeared and allegedly hit the man in the head with a metal object.

Police said that he kept hitting him until he fell to the ground.

Marks then stole the man's wallet and fled the scene alongside of Wright.

FLORIDA COUPLE KIDNAPS WASHINGTON BABY, POSING AS AMAZON DRIVER

At the hospital, the victim was treated for numerous injuries to his head, torso, and arms, with significant lacerations to his head requiring staples, and his eye swollen shut.

After the victim's date turned sour, police conducted surveillance on Wright before pulling her over for a traffic infraction and finding narcotics in her car.

Wright and Marks were arrested on robbery with a weapon and aggravated battery on a victim over the age of 65.

During an interview with detectives, she lied and said that the attacker was an elderly woman with Alzheimer's who she picked up on the side of the road.

Detectives later discovered text messages between Marks and Wright, where they had planned the robbery together and had previously dated.

Marks was located and arrested early Friday in Holly Hill on charges of robbery with a weapon and aggravated battery on a victim over the age of 65.

Wright was arrested as principal on the same charges, police said.





Original article source: Florida woman, 34, accused of violently robbing 73-year-old date in romantic scheme with ex-boyfriend: police