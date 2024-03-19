Florida is voting today. Here’s what that looks like.

Braving what counts in Florida as a chilly March day, voters in Tampa Bay and across Florida trickled this morning to churches, recreation centers and other polling places. Some voted in local elections, but most were there to reaffirm their support for one man: Donald Trump.

Other candidates were also listed on ballots for the state’s Republican presidential preference primary, like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but they’ve all given up their campaigns. Before Tuesday’s presidential primary in Florida, it was clear that Trump would be the 2024 Republican nominee for president.

But to thousands of his supporters, Tuesday was meaningful nonetheless.

“Everyone one of us needs to stand up for what’s right,” said Jimmie White, a Trump supporter from Seminole. “It’s my duty to vote.”

Tuesday’s presidential primary got off to a smooth start, with few problems reported at polling places. Although independents and Democrats had no presidential primary to vote in, voters of all persuasions were able to participate in local municipal elections. Dozens of local races will be decided Tuesday, including the race for Clearwater mayor.

Still, some voters showed up to the polls hoping to vote only to be stymied. In dozens of Tampa Bay precincts, including all of Hillsborough County, the Republican presidential primary was the only race on the ballot.

James Goodrich of Largo values his political independence. He said he does not want a party to dictate his political fate, so he’s not affiliated with one. He arrived at the Starkey Road Baptist Church, his polling place, hoping to be able to vote on Tuesday. He was turned away.

Times staff writers Juan Carlos Chavez, Justin Garcia, Tracey McManus, Michaela Mulligan and Jack Prator contributed to this report.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.