A Florida voter's guide to the Republican Presidential Preference Primary on March 19

Voting is a constitutional right most Floridians hold dear. But it can also require a lot of homework to vote with confidence.

The USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida is here to make that easier with our Election 2024 guides.

First up is our Florida Presidential Preference Primary Guide.

Only registered Republicans will vote in Florida's presidential preference primary on March 19. The Florida Democratic Party nominated Joseph R. Biden Jr. as its only candidate and chose him for this November's ballot last year, so there will be no presidential preference ballot for voters registered with the Democratic Party.

The GOP ballot in Florida's closed primary system will include Ryan L. Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald J. Trump – even though all but Trump have dropped out as he amassed dominant wins in Super Tuesday elections and earlier states.

▶Florida Voter's Guide: Click here for essential information to navigate the first election of 2024

Inside the guide, you'll see presidential candidates and where they stood or stand on key issues, including:

Climate change

Crime & policing

Education

Economy

Foreign policy

Health care

Immigration

Reproductive rights

In the coming months, look for national, state and local voter guides for the Aug. 20 primary and Nov. 5 general election.

Voting laws, deadlines, registration requirements and dates can change from election-to-election, and our voter guides are designed to give you the essential information you need to make your vote count in 2024.

