Florida voters boost school budgets with extra taxes. That means charters, too.

The big story: Local option tax referendums have become almost commonplace for Florida school districts seeking added revenue to cover expenses beyond what state budgets afford.

Districts may use property tax initiatives to pay for general expenses, such as teacher salaries and security enhancements. They have sales taxes available to cover capital projects, such as school construction.

With elections coming up in November, several including Pinellas County are expected to seek renewal of their existing taxes, while others including Hillsborough County are preparing to ask voters to approve new levies. The latest to act is Escambia County, where school officials have asked the county to place a sales tax extension on the ballot, the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

In 2019, lawmakers required school districts to share the proceeds of any new referendums with local charter schools. Some charter schools have complained that the sharing isn’t happening.

This week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told the Broward County school district it appeared to be violating state law by not sending a proper amount from its referendum to charter school. Diaz has asked the State Board of Education to take action if the district does not document how it will comply by April 17, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

More K-12 topics

Truancy: The Miami Beach police department warned students planning to participate in the area’s “Senior Skip Day” that officers would be out enforcing truancy and other laws, and the students could be detained, Newsweek reports.

Teacher shortage: Teacher union leaders say Florida continues to struggle with vacancies because of low pay and high stress, WTVT reports.

Security: The Broward County School Board approved using metal detectors at the entrances to 10 schools, amid rising concerns about weapons on campuses, WSVN reports. The plan calls for wider use over time. • What do school resource officers do in elementary schools? The head of the program in Clermont schools, in Lake County, explained the role of security and mentoring to WKMG.

School choice: Florida is seeing an increase in Catholic school enrollment, countering a national decline, Next Steps reports.

Employee discipline: Five Palm Beach County high school employees were cleared of charges stemming from accusations that they did not report the suspected sexual assault of a student, but they have not returned to work, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Consolidation: Broward County school board members offered their views on how the school district should proceed with closing and consolidating under-used schools, WLRN reports. They also talked about how to address the underlying issue of declining enrollment. The superintendent expects to present recommendations in April, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Charter school conversion: Some Alachua County residents worry that their children will not be able to attend their neighborhood schools in Newberry if the schools are converted into charters as proposed, Main Street Daily News reports. At least one Alachua School Board member has voiced disapproval with the plan, WUFT reports.

Alternative schools: The chairperson of the Alachua County School Board aimed to clarify what she deemed misinformation published about an alternative school project the district is pursuing, Main Street Daily News reports.

In higher ed

Athletics: The University of South Florida continued its move toward an on-campus football stadium, approving the relocation of recreational fields that stand on the project site, WUSF reports.

College campuses: Vanderbilt University is exploring placement of a satellite campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WLRN reports.

Greek life: The University of Miami has suspended a fraternity for the rest of the semester, saying it violated campus alcohol and conduct rules, the Miami Herald reports.

Unions: About 20 higher education employee unions in Florida have been decertified since the state implemented stricter membership requirements, while others are preparing for recertification votes, Inside Higher Ed reports.

