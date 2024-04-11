Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise changes name to Residing Hope

At a community picnic on March 16, the Florida United Methodist Children's Home unveiled its new name: Residing Hope.

For 116 years, generations of Florida families have endured death, abuse, and abandonment.

In that whole time, the children of those situations have found refuge in Enterprise − a pretty, little Volusia County burg on the shore of Lake Monroe. The leaders of what has most recently been known as the Florida United Methodist Children's Home have announced a rebranding, including a name change.

It's now called Residing Hope, a name with the intent of fully expressing the optimism provided through the services it provides, including education, tutoring, counseling, therapy and foster care, according to a news release. Outpatient counseling services are also available.

A new logo includes the new name of the Florida United Methodist Children's Home in Enterprise. The home, which serves children who have been abused, abandoned and neglected from across the state, opened in 1908 as an orphanage.

"Our new name and brand better reflect the vast resources we provide to the children in our care and the families that we support," said Kitwana McTyer, president and CEO. "It is here on our main campus and at our Madison Youth Ranch where childen are not only provided a refuge from the immense struggles they've faced, they are also, many for the first time, able to find hope and healing."

Residing Hope is just the third name since the home opened in 1908 as the Florida Methodist Orphanage. At its 100th anniversary the home had served more than 20,000 children.

