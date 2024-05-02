Florida troopers nab Bradenton man in bicyclist hit-and-run, third hit-and-run arrest in month

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a 84-year-old man on Wednesday who was involved in a March bicyclist hit-and-run.

John Arthur Sanfanandre, 84, from Bradenton was arrested for the leaving the scene of a fatal crash on March 22. A 28-year-old bicyclist was crossing the pedestrian crosswalk on State Road 70 near Caruso Road when he was thrown off his bike due to the impact of the collision. After the crash, the driver of the red sedan fled the scene, troopers said in a crash report. The bicyclist was transported to Blake Hospital where he died from his injuries a day later.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Division located and impounded the suspected hit-and-run car on March 24 from a home in Manatee County.

This is the third fatal hit-and-run arrest that law enforcement has made this month. Daniel Grosso, 37, was arrested on April 9 as a suspect in a Jan. 16 Sarasota hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. Police also arrested Michael Brandon Aabel, 29, on April 10 for his involvement in a separate fatal bicyclist hit-and-run crash in January.

In 2024 alone, there have been 459 hit-and-run crashes in Manatee County with 122 injuries and one fatality. In Sarasota County there have been 517 hit-and-run crashes with 102 injuries and three fatalities, according to data from the Florida Crash Dashboard.

Since 1993, Sanfanandre has had seven traffic infractions, one of which was criminal traffic violation for DUI.

Sanfanandre was booked into the Manatee County Jail and faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

