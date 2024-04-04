Florida trooper accused of breaking into Daytona Beach Hooters, stealing beer taps fired

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper caught burglarizing a closed Hooters in Daytona Beach after midnight on March 28 told police he was looking for a place to eat, but video surveillance showed him smashing a window with a cinder block and stealing beer taps, court records show.

David Ryan Baker, 49, of Palm Coast, was fired the same day he was arrested, FHP officials said Wednesday night.

On March 28, Daytona Beach police arrested Baker when they responded at 1:26 a.m. to a burglary alarm call at the Hooters at 2100 W. International Speedway Blvd., court records show.

Baker was charged with burglary of a dwelling or structure causing damage in excess of $1,000. He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on $1,500 bail.

Daytona ex-cop gets prison time: Ex-Daytona Beach Police officer gets 25 years for possessing child sexual abuse material

FHP fired Baker immediately

"David Baker is no longer employed by FHP, he was terminated on Friday, March 28," Highway Patrol Communications Director Molly Best said Wednesday night.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Best said Baker's actions do not represent the values of the Florida Highway Patrol.

"The allegations against Mr. David Baker do not reflect the core values of the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP is an institution dedicated to serving and protecting the public, and integrity is the foundation of our professionalism and credibility," Best wrote in an email to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "Due to the serious nature of the recent allegations, the executive director issued an extraordinary dismissal, thereby terminating his employment immediately."

Best said FHP will make no further comment due to an ongoing investigation.

Shards of glass on his shoes

Daytona Beach police said that just before they located Baker, they found a glass window of the Hooters restaurant shattered.

Baker was was found loading items into his Dodge pickup and tried to hide when an officer called out to him, court records show.

When an officer shined a flashlight at him, Baker also pulled out a flashlight and flashed it in a blinking fashion at the Daytona Beach officer, police said.

When officers asked Baker what he was doing behind the closed business, he initially said he was looking for a place to relieve himself, and that he was coming from a friend's house in DeLand. He could not provide information on the friend, police said.

Baker then said he was looking for a place to eat. When asked why he didn't go to two convenience stores that were open 500 feet from the Hooters, Baker said it was because he was not from the area, the report shows.

License plate readers showed Baker had been to several locations in Daytona Beach. As the officer spoke with Baker, he saw that his shoes had small shards of glass all over them, investigators wrote in the report.

Beer taps and a white bucket

A restaurant manager came to the business and showed surveillance video to police.

In the video, Baker was seen walking around the parking lot. Then at 1 a.m. a cinder block is seen smashing through the window. Ten minutes later, Baker entered the restaurant, police said.

Once inside the business, Baker was seen carrying a white bucket and a flashlight. He then goes behind the bar, takes four beer taps valued at $20 each, and puts them in the bucket, his arrest report states.

The beer taps were found in the bed of his Dodge pickup.

Baker caused $2,000 in damages to the business, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida trooper accused of breaking into Hooters, stealing beer taps