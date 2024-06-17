Florida transparency advocates push measure to toughen public records violation penalties

Worried that Florida's long-lauded government transparency laws are in "a state of crisis," open access advocates are pursuing legislation they hope will turn the tides.

Bobby Block, the First Amendment Foundation's executive director, announced Saturday that his group and others will bring forward a measure that would toughen penalties against the government for wrongfully delaying or denying a public records request and create an independent office to oversee appeals and complaints.

"Right now the problem is too many people are delayed, denied or ignored," Block said in an interview after the announcement, which came during a Tallahassee awards ceremony organized by his group. "If that happens, you have no recourse, whether you're a company, which are the biggest users of public records law, whether you're an individual, whether you're a news organization or whether you're a lawyer."

No recourse short of suing, which requires a large amount of time and resources.

"We want to put more heat on the government so they think twice before delaying, denying or ignoring," Block said.

Joining the First Amendment Foundation in pushing the legislation is the Florida Center for Government Accountability and the University of Florida's Brechner Center for the Advancement of the First Amendment. The next legislative session begins March 2025.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration alone faces multiple high-profile legal challenges for an alleged lack of transparency in how it handles public records requests, including one from the Washington Post and several from the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

The awards

The award ceremony celebrated news industry and First Amendment rights wins in Florida at a time that many of the speakers on Saturday remarked was marked by the pressures put on both.

"Our freedoms only exist because of the actions taken by individuals who believe in them, and that's why we're here today," Block said. "They understand that free speech only works when it works for everybody. Unfortunately, far too few people feel and act this way."

Jim Lake of the free speech and press law firm Thomas & LoCicero was given the James Adkins Sunshine Litigation Award. Two Floridians were given the Pete Weitzel/Friend of the First Amendment Award: Bill Bunkley and Stephana Ferrell.

Bunkley's a conservative Christian talk show host who spoke against legislation that would have made it easier to sue journalists and others for defamation, alarming media groups that worried it would be used to chill speech. Ferrell is co-founder and director of research and insight for the Florida Freedom to Read Project, advocating against books removals in schools statewide.

"The efforts of some of today's award winners have made a concrete difference by shining a light on government malfeasance, thwarting books bans, which is especially dear to my heart," said Lyrissa Lidsky, the ceremony's keynote speaker and UF's Raymond and Miriam Ehrlich Chair in U.S. Constitutional Law.

"Because I will tell you, I came from a town of 1,000 people a 100 miles from the nearest city, and books saved my life. They truly saved my life."

The Lucy Morgan for Open Government Award went to Tracey McManus, the Tampa Bay Time's Clear Water and Church of Scientology reporter.

"Her reporting has brought to light critical issues within local governance and public institutions, driving conversations about transparency and public accountability," the First Amendment Foundation wrote in a press release. "Notable works include investigations into Belleair’s substandard drinking water, delays in arresting a Pinellas politician’s son, and Scientology’s interference in a Clearwater housing project."

