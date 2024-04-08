Florida tracks teacher discipline. Sometimes it doesn’t help.

The big story: About 15 years ago, the Florida Department of Education launched myfloridateacher.com with a stated goal of helping school districts know educators’ disciplinary history while making hiring decisions.

With concerns high about problematic teachers moving unnoticed from district to district, the state required schools to report offenses to the department, which would then make it easier to find records of misbehavior.

The amount of information available grew for districts and the public. Some teachers still find their ways into classrooms, where they continue to do the things that got them in trouble before. A Citrus County mom recently stumbled upon one of them. Read more here.

Hot topics

School district leadership: The Pinellas County school district is seeing a generational shift in its top administration, with turnover in five top positions.

Guns on campus: The Leon County school district reported a 90% decrease in weapons confiscations at schools this year, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

College presidents: A state lawmaker was named to lead State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota, News Service of Florida reports.

Campus closures: Residents of Duval County’s Atlantic Beach community are rallying to get their area elementary school off a list of schools that might be closed, WJXT reports.

Attendance rules: The Orange County school district is changing the way it notifies families if their children are absent, after a student disappeared and no one was aware of it until late in the day, WFTV reports.

From the court docket ... A Brevard County family has sued the school district, alleging their daughter was sexually assaulted and bullied at school, Florida Today reports. • A Flagler County activist is suing the school district and other public agencies over the operations of a local gym, Flagler Live reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to Friday’s roundup.

Before you go ... What are you going to be doing during the solar eclipse? Several school districts have modified their afternoon activities for the event. Here’s a Nova documentary about eclipses, including how to watch one.