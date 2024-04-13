Florida town terrorized by mystery cat killer

LAKE CLARKE SHOES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pet owners in a Florida town are terrified as a serial cat killer is targets their furry friends.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported Friday that police in Lake Clarke Shores were investigating the deaths of three to four cats that were apparently shot.

According to investigators, the cats’ carcasses were located in bodies of water in the area of Carambola Road and Carambola Circle.

However, a woman who owned some of the slain felines said she had several cats go missing as early as Christmas of last year.

“They went missing, and they never reshowed. I was hoping I’d get some type of closure,” Debbie Hiatt said. “Two at Christmas time, and then three right in a row. In the last three weeks, I’ve lost four.”

Hiatt keeps a number of cats at her home while trying to get them forever homes, but she said someone is targeting them.

“I think that what happens is they get shot in the back, it renders them paralyzed and they get thrown in the canal,” Hiatt told WPTV. “I’m worried about the one that’s outside. Every time I bring her in, she finds a way out.”

Mike Bredewerg, who has not seen his cat, Grey, since April 1, said he has been putting signs around his neighborhood to warn residents of the so-called “Carambola Cat Killer.”

He thinks Grey may have been the latest victim.

“I wake up to his meow, and I think he’s here,” he said. “For them to be taken, it feels just like a human would be taken from you.”

According to WPTV, police have a person of interest, but no arrests have been made. If arrested, the cat killer could face animal cruelty and other charges.

