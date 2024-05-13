Florida tourists arrested after alleged brawl over Disney World tickets

Stream FOX 35:

WILDWOOD, Fla. - Two tourists landed themselves in jail after a brawl over a golf cart and Disney World tickets last week in Sumter County, police said.

Katherine Northrup, 31, and Gina Danforth, 28, of Missouri, are accused of getting into a physical altercation that stemmed from a disagreement over a golf cart and tickets to Disney, according to an arrest affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department. The two women were on vacation in Florida, and the incident happened inside a home in Wildwood with several people inside.

When police arrived at the home in the 5900 block of Roundell Way just before 11:20 a.m., the two women had to be physically separated while Northrup allegedly got "belligerent," the affidavit said.

Gina Danforth was arrested and charged with battery on May 6, 2024. (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Northrup said Danforth "got into her face and was spitting," and tried to separate herself but was grabbed by her hair and pinned down, the affidavit continued. Danforth told police she did hit Northrup, which made their argument turn physical. Northrup also admitted to punching Danforth.

Northrup had scratches on her neck, elbow and stomach as a result of the altercation, and was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Katherine Northrup was arrested and charged with battery on May 6, 2024. (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Danforth was taken to a local hospital because she was "not feeling well," the affidavit said. She was then transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Police said they weren't able to determine who started the argument "due to the lack of credible witnesses," the affidavit said.

Both women were charged with battery, and have since been released after they each posted $1,000 bond, arrest records show.