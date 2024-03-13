Florida tourist dies on Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship en route to Bahamas, police say

GRAND BAHAMA, Bahamas - A 27-year-old Florida woman died aboard a cruise ship on its way to the Bahamas on Monday, according to police on the island of Grand Bahama.

The woman was found unresponsive in her cabin at around 5:30 p.m., prompting cruise personnel to alert the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Medical personnel from the ship assisted and performed CPR, but she was declared dead.

As police investigated, officers confiscated a "quantity of suspected cocaine" from the passenger's cabin – and a 32-year-old man from Florida was arrested.

The identity of the passengers was not immediately released. It's also unknown where in Florida the man and woman were from.

FOX 35 was able to confirm that the cruise line was Margaritaville at Sea. A spokesperson issued the following statement about the incident:

"On Monday, March 11, 2024, our staff onboard Margaritaville At Sea Paradise learned of the death of a guest onboard.

Our medical staff immediately provided support and assistance to the traveling companion of the deceased guest. The traveling companion reported the death, which reportedly occurred overnight. All appropriate authorities were notified, including the FBI, as is standard procedure regarding such events within the cruise industry. We are fully cooperating with the FBI and its investigation. The ship departed Palm Beach on Sunday, March 10, 2024, on a two-night sailing to Freeport, Bahamas, returning to Palm Beach on Tuesday, March 12. Upon the ship’s arrival in Palm Beach, the FBI was provided full access to the ship."

Margaritaville cruise ship leaving port, Singer Island, Florida. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman's cause of death.

No other details were released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.