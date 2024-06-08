Florida toll relief program sees over $40 million in savings in the past month

Governor Ron DeSantis announced how much Florida residents have saved in the first month of this year’s toll relief program.

In April, the program was renewed for a second year.

During the first month, $42 million was saved for Florida drivers traveling on specific state roads.

Customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions will receive 50% credit posted to their account.

In 2023, the Toll Relief Program saved $500 million for over 1.2 million commuters. This means each person saved about $400.

The program will continue for Florida drivers until March 2025.

Drivers do not need to apply for the savings. If they have a Florida-based transponder, they will be automatically enrolled.

See maps of tolls included below:

These tolls are included in the Toll Relief Program.

