In FLORIDA TODAY: Lagoon erosion, sharks, public speaking controversy

I live on an island in the Indian River Lagoon. Even to me, that sentence, when I write it, sounds exotic. Sometimes, still, when I'm cycling or running along South Tropical Trail, I'm left in awe that I live here.

Here, surrounded by so much beauty — and so much of it emanates from the water. I love the play of the light off the surface, often iridescent and glass-like; the wind ripples that dance across the river. It's a delight not only seeing but hearing the loud exhalation of dolphins as they break the surface. I enjoy spotting the stingrays elegantly gliding over the sandy river bottom. Seeing the fish dart beneath our neighborhood's communal dock, and the pelicans dive into the waves.

Since I've lived here, I've recognized the importance of protecting and saving the lagoon. But in recent weeks, I've begun to experience our waterways in a new way. I've started open water swimming, and swim with a group of women every week in the Indian River. It's given me a new appreciation for the preciousness of our lagoon.

With that in mind, I thoroughly enjoyed Environment Reporter Jim Waymer's front page story in Sunday's FLORIDA TODAY about lagoon erosion and the more environmentally friendly ways of combatting it. Austere sea walls and giant boulders are not proving to be the answer. Instead, the more visually and environmentally friendly "living shorelines" are making a difference. Jim's story offers a ton of information and examples of success stories.

Speaking of water, Engagement Editor John A. Torres has a column asking for your input into something I try not to think about when I'm swimming: sharks. I know they are probably there. I know it's their world and I'm intruding. And I sincerely hope to never to meet one. In preparation for the hot, slow days of summer, Torres is leading another staff effort like what we did around transportation, this time focused on sharks. Yes, we're having a little bit of summer fun before we dive deep into elections, but we hope our shark coverage in July will be educational, too.

I also want to draw your attention to Reporter Dave Berman's front-page story on growing disputes between the County Commission and residents using the public speaking portion of the meeting to have their say. Having sat through many public meetings in my career, I know the public speaking portion sometimes can feel like the Wild West. Often it's the same people speaking time after time, on the same topics. People come with grievances. It can get ugly.

But the public speaking segment of meetings provides an important opportunity for the people elected to serve us to hear from us: the good, the bad, the uncomfortable and, yes, sometimes even the absurd. As Jacksonville-based First Amendment attorney Ed Birk put it: "Citizens want to be heard. That's their right."

Other stories to look for inside Sunday's FLORIDA TODAY:

Columnist Suzy Leonard offers ideas on ways to enjoy our hot Florida weather. from morning walks in the Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge to sunset kayaking.

Political Reporter Antonio Fins looks at Sen. Marco Rubio's evolution toward the MAGA Republicans.

Hear about our Photo of the Week from our very talented photographer Craig Bailey. To see all his photos, check out our Starliner launch gallery.

