Florida Times-Union College Media Day brings 18 UNF, Edward Waters students to City Hall

Students from the University of North Florida and Edward Waters University attended the first ever College Media Day at The Florida Times-Union office in downtown Jacksonville. They participated in a mock press conference with City Council members Jimmy Peluso and Rahman Johnson.

“Give them more time! They’re just getting started!”

Words journalists never hear during a press conference.

But, what a welcoming introduction to the media landscape for 18 students from the University of North Florida and Edward Waters University.

I took the students to City Hall as part of the first ever “College Media Day” at the Florida Times-Union in April where they participated in a mock press conference with City Council members Jimmy Peluso and Rahman Johnson.

The students were inquisitive and persistent, but they were also nervous and sometimes shy. That’s why they needed the practice — as we all do.

I organized the media day as a way to bring students together and help them put the tools they learn in school to practical use while also networking with journalists already in the field. They participated in beat sessions with some of Jacksonville’s best journalists across mediums and outlets — including the Times-Union, First Coast News, News4Jax, The Tributary and WJCT.

Students from the University of North Florida and Edward Waters University attended beat sessions from local journalists at The Florida Times-Union College Media Day, including this one on television journalism from WJXT's Marilyn Parker and First Coast News' Andrew Badillo.

When I began planning the event earlier this year as part of my participation in the Poynter-Koch Media Fellowship, I never could have imagined it going so well — and that’s because of the students.

They asked detailed questions about everything from source building to TV contract negotiations. I talked with one student at length about what can be learned by simply listening to local zoning hearings.

The feedback I received from them at the end of the day strengthened my resolve to grow the event: the majority of students said their biggest criticism was they did not have enough time to learn more.

Journalists are oftentimes overworked and under-paid (it’s a cliché for a reason), and these days, jobs can be scarce. Sometimes it seems as if every other Twitter notification I get is from another reporter being laid off or another beloved local outlet shuddering.

WOW! What a day. It was amazing to welcome 18 future journalists from UNF and EWU to @jaxdotcom for the very first College Media Day.



The students had beat sessions from fantastic Jax journalists across mediums and outlets and participated in a mock presser at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/psufpsjodn — Hanna Holthaus (@HannaHolthaus) April 12, 2024

We’ve gotten lucky in Jacksonville as of late. Some journalists have accepted buyouts, but our 21-person staff has largely remained unchanged. But, we all recognize the industry is constantly changing, and security is not always guaranteed.

The students willing to enter this field are strong. They are driven. They aspire to find the important stories in their communities and create change with their words.

Journalism is essential to democracy. We have to protect it — and we have to cultivate the talent within the students willing to take on the task.

