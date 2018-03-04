Florida Teacher Linked To White Supremacist Podcast Removed From The Classroom

Dayanna Volitich was removed from the classroom after HuffPost raised questions about her white supremacist podcast.

A Florida middle school social studies teacher was removed from the classroom while her school district investigates a HuffPost report that she hosted a white supremacist podcast under a pseudonym, shared anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and suggested that Muslims be eradicated from the planet.

Dayanna Volitich won’t teach classes at Crystal River Middle School during the investigation, which began Friday after HuffPost raised questions about the podcast, Citrus County School District Superintendent Sandra Himmel said in a statement Sunday:

HuffPost, in an article published on Saturday, revealed that Volitich was hosting a podcast titled “Unapologetic” under the name “Tiana Dalichov.” Volitich also used that name on a Twitter account and two Facebook pages, in addition to several other podcasts and YouTube pages.

During one of those podcast appearances, Volitich boasted about bringing her white nationalist beliefs into her middle school classroom, and talked about how she hid her ideology from school administrators.

Under her Dalichov Twitter handle, Volitich stated that Islam “legitimizes” terrorist behavior and that terrorist attacks will continue “until we eradicate [Muslims] from the face of the earth.” She also retweeted and commented on tweets posted by neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, and white supremacists, including Kevin MacDonald, David Duke, Arthur Jones, Patrick Casey, Mark Collett and Mike Peinovich, aka Mike Enoch.

The superintendent’s statement noted that a reporter at HuffPost alerted the district to Volitich’s actions, and the Human Resources department “initiated an investigation immediately.”

Volitich has not responded to repeated HuffPost attempts to contact her.