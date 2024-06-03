Florida’s tax-free preparation period is now. What are the best hurricane supplies?

As hurricane season begins, Floridians can prepare for the storms with the state's first sales tax holiday of the year.

Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday began June 1 and runs until June 14. You can buy supplies for a hurricane kit without dealing with the typical sales tax.

But what should you buy?

Here's what to know about the tax holiday and what you should get for your hurricane kit.

How does the Florida tax holiday work?

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill last week that declared Florida will have two hurricane preparedness tax-free periods.

The first one is June 1 through June 14 and the second is August 24 through September 6.

This doesn't mean everything is tax-free during these times, only supplies that qualify.

What can I buy during the tax-free periods?

Only qualifying items are tax-exempt. Here's the list.

Self-powered lights of $40 or less.

Portable self-powered radio, two-way radio or weather-band radio of $50 or less.

A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting with a sales price of $100 or less.

An item normally sold as, or generally advertised as, a ground anchor system or tie-down kit with a sales price of $100 or less.

A gas or diesel fuel tank with a sales price of $50 or less.

A package of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, with a sales price of $50 or less.

A nonelectric food storage cooler with a sales price of $60 or less.

A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage with a sales price of $3,000 or less.

Reusable ice with a sales price of $20 or less.

A portable power bank with a sales price of $60 or less.

A smoke detector or smoke alarm with a sales price of $70 or less.

A fire extinguisher with a sales price of $70 or less.

A carbon monoxide detector with a sales price of $70 or less.

What do I really need to prepare for a hurricane?

There's a ton of supplies to choose from when it comes to preparing for a hurricane. But do you really need all of it?

This is what experts say you need to include in a basic hurricane kit.

Water, one gallon per person per day for several days.

Food. Pack non-perishable food for several days at least.

Battery-powered radio

Flashlight

First aid kit

Batteries

A signal for help. A whistle, battery-powered mega phone, or emergency alarm will work.

Dust mask

Plastic sheeting and duct tape in case you need to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or plier to turn off utilities

Manual can opener

Local maps

Cell phone, chargers, and backup battery

2024 hurricane predictions

As we enter the first full week of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring five tropical waves.

No tropical activity is expected over the next two days, according to the latest tropical outlook.

AccuWeather forecasters are warning tropical downpours will soak portions of the Caribbean this week, and there is a slight chance a tropical depression or storm could form.

The first named storm of the 2024 season will be Alberto.

While the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a very active one, with all agencies predicting well above the average of 14 named storms, it is starting quietly.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Tax free hurricane supplies 2024: Best Florida supplies for your list