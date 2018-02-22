'Pathetically weak': what Florida survivors said to NRA and politicians

Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, and victim’s parents joined politicians, local sheriff Scott Israel, and Dana Loesch of the National Rifle Association in a town hall discussion hosted by CNN.

Here’s what they had to say:

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jamie Guttenberg, 14, who was killed

To Senator Marco Rubio: “Your comments this week and those of our president have been pathetically weak ... Look at me and tell me that guns were the factor in the hunting of our kids in this school this week. Look at me and tell me you accept it, and you will work with us to do something about guns.”

Marco Rubio, Republican US senator for Florida

“If I believed that [an assault weapon ban] would have prevented this from happening I would support it. But I want to explain to you why it would not.”

On whether he will reject NRA money: “I do support the second amendment, and I do support any law that would keep guns out of the hands of a deranged killer ... If people want to support my agenda, they are welcome to do so. But they buy into my ideas, I don’t buy into theirs.”

Ted Deutch, Democratic US congressman for Parkland

“Do I support banning weapons that fire off 150 rounds in seven or eight minutes, weapons that are weapons of war, that serve no purpose other than killing the maximum number of people they can? You bet I am.”

Bill Nelson, Democratic US senator for Florida



“There are so many other things that we can do, certainly mental health, certainly the question about putting armed deputies [in schools]. But when you get right down to it, the gun is what is going to do the killing.”

Ryan Deitsch, 18, shooting survivor

“After me and others have been going out of their way, going to the state capital, speaking out, we’d like to know, why do we have to be the ones to do this? Why do we have to speak out to the capital? Why do we have to march in Washington just to save innocent lives?”

Ashley Kurth, Stoneman Douglas teacher



“Am I supposed to get extra training now to serve and protect on top of educate these children? ... Am I supposed to have a Kevlar vest? Am I supposed to strap [a gun] to my leg or put it in my desk? How am I supposed to go on that way?”

Scott Israel, Broward County sheriff

“I don’t believe teachers should be armed, I believe teachers should teach. But that’s exactly what’s wrong with this country. We have people in Washington DC – representatives, senators, and legislators – telling teachers what they should do without asking teachers, ‘What do you want to do?’”

Cameron Kasky, 17, shooting survivor and founder of Never Again MSD

“Anyone who’s willing to show change, no matter where they’re from, anybody who’s willing to start to make a difference, is somebody we need on our side here. And this is about people who are for making a difference to save us, and people who are against us and prefer money.”

Dana Loesch, national spokesperson, National Rifle Association

“This individual was nuts and I nor the millions of people that I represent as a part of this organization that I am here speaking for – none of us support people who are crazy, who are a danger to themselves, who are a dangers to others, getting their hands on a firearm.”

“This individual, this madman, passed a background check. How was he able to pass a background check? He was able to pass a background check because we have a system that is flawed.”

Lori Alhadeff, mother of Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, who was killed

No child should ever turn to their mother at six years of age and ask, ‘Mommy, am I going to die today?’ ... I am tired of people doing nothing. This horrific incident has to be the catalyst that finally puts things in action ... Where are our metal detectors? Where is our bulletproof glass? ... Where is the funding to protect the ones who will be the future of our nation?