Florida Supreme Court sides with governor in squabble over death cases

(Reuters) - The Florida Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Governor Rick Scott had the authority to reassign a prosecutor's death penalty cases after she refused to pursue capital punishment for any defendants.

Aramis Ayala, a Democrat who took office in January, sued the Republican governor this spring over his decision to take her off two dozen murder cases. In a 5-2 decision, justices said Ayala's blanket policy was "at best, a misunderstanding of Florida law."







(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)