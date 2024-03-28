When will Florida Supreme Court rule on abortion, marijuana amendments?

The clock is ticking for the Florida Supreme Court to decide the fate of two proposed amendments that would expand abortion access and allow recreational marijuana.

The court’s regular 11 a.m. Thursday opinion release time came and went, with no decision on whether the two amendments can stand on the 2024 ballot. According to Florida’s constitution, justices “shall” issue an opinion “no later than April 1.”

Now, supporters and opponents will wait in suspense for the court to release their decision, which can be released at any time. Though the court typically puts opinions out on Thursday, it isn’t bound to that slot — according to its operating procedures, opinions can be released “at any other time at the direction of the chief justice.”

The court is closed for Good Friday, but the Supreme Court’s procedures do not prohibit it from releasing a decision when the court is closed or on a weekend.

Each amendment has received around 1 million signatures from Florida voters, enough to put both on the 2024 ballot. But the Supreme Court is reviewing the amendments’ language after Attorney General Ashley Moody challenged both issues. The final decision on whether or not the amendments can appear on the ballot lies with the court.

One amendment would remove criminal and civil penalties for people 21 and older who use marijuana. It has been designated Amendment 3.

The other amendment would protect abortion access until viability, which is estimated to be about 24 weeks of pregnancy, and would undo Florida’s 15-week ban and a possible six-week ban. It has been designated Amendment 4.

It’s unclear what will happen if the court does not rule by the end of Monday. Paul Flemming, a court spokesperson, said a situation like that has never happened.

Jonathan Marshfield, a professor of state constitutional law at the University of Florida’s law school, said he believes the court will rule by its deadline. But he said if it doesn’t, it could pose a “mid-level constitutional crisis.”

In cases where lower courts don’t rule by a deadline, interested parties can ask the state Supreme Court to compel the lower court to rule. Marshfield said if the Florida Supreme Court passed its deadline, an interested party could file a similar request, though he said it would be “awkward” asking the court to issue a command against itself.

He also said if there is no ruling before the election, there’s a “sound constitutional argument” that both amendments would make the ballot, because they passed the required signature threshold. Marshfield said the to-the-wire ruling doesn’t surprise him.

“They know these opinions are going to have national significance,” Marshfield said. “And in an election year on issues that everybody is watching as part of the presidential election in November, I think they want to make sure they put forward their strongest argument and the tightest opinion they can.”

He said he believes the court will rule by its deadline, in part because the factors it considers for its advisory — if an amendment relates to a single subject and if the ballot summary is clear — are “open ended” and already subject to criticism. Blowing a deadline would only add fuel to that fire, he said.