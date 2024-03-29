Florida Supreme Court disciplines 6 attorneys across the state, including 2 from Miami

The Florida Supreme Court recently disciplined six attorneys — disbarring one, suspending four and reprimanding one. Court orders are not final until time expires for the disciplined attorney to file a rehearing motion.

The attorneys represent law practices from across the state of Florida. Disbarred lawyers may not reapply for admission for five years and are required to undergo a rigorous background check, as well as retake the Bar exam. Attorneys suspended for 91 days and longer must demonstrate that they have been rehabilitated in order to regain their law licenses.

Disciplinary revocation is tantamount to disbarment.

Miami

Albert E. Moon, suspended until he fully responds in writing to the official Bar inquiry and subpoena duces tecum. Admitted to practice in 1978, Moon failed to respond to official Bar inquiries and the Florida Supreme Court’s order to show cause.

Mark Aaron Sobocienski, suspended until he fully responds in writing to the official Bar inquiry and subpoena duces tecum. Admitted to practice in 2008, Sobocienski failed to respond to official Bar inquiries and the Florida Supreme Court’s order to show cause.

Jacksonville

Matt Shirk, disbarred due to his existing disciplinary suspension. Admitted to practice in 2000, Shirk was held in contempt of the Supreme Court of Florida’s order in The Florida Bar v. Shirk for continuing to engage in the practice of law while he was suspended. Shirk provided legal services to several of his existing immigration clients and filed documents with the immigration court in their pending cases.

Safety Harbor

Michael Paul Brundage, suspended for three years. Admitted to practice in 1986, Brundage was accused in four complaints of failing to keep his clients informed and act diligently and competently on their behalf.

Brundage also failed to respond to multiple orders, resulting in the dismissal of three of his clients' cases, and did not advise the clients of the same in a timely manner. Brundage appealed the referee’s recommendation of a one-year suspension of law. Brundage was suspended for three years upon consideration of appellate briefs and his response to the court’s order to show cause why the referee’s recommended sanction of a one-year suspension should not be disapproved and a more severe sanction, up to and including a three-year suspension, be imposed.

New Port Richey

Tara Gillette, suspended for two years with conditions to be met prior to petitioning for reinstatement. Admitted to practice in 2008, Gillette pled guilty to grand theft-motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; trespass in an unoccupied structure, a second-degree misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a first-degree misdemeanor on Feb. 14, 2022.

On Feb. 23, 2022, Gillette pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance without prescription, a third-degree felony; burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, a third-degree felony; and petit theft, a second-degree misdemeanor. On March 1, 2022, she pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance without prescription, a third-degree felony.

Gillette failed to notify the Bar of her arrests, charges and convictions in the matters. Gillette successfully completed all terms and conditions of her criminal sentences. She cooperated with the Bar investigation and requested settlement.

Plantation

Evan Robert Wolfe, public reprimand. Admitted to practice in 1985, Wolfe disclosed in his retainer agreement to the client that he was not a member of the Utah bar; however, Wolfe’s pre-litigation representation of a Utah resident in a property insurance claim was not permissible under the rules regulating The Florida Bar.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Bar: Supreme Court disciplines lawyers from Miami, Jacksonville