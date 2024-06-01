Florida Supreme Court disciplines 4 attorneys across the state

The Florida Supreme Court recently disciplined four attorneys — disbarring one, suspending two and reprimanding one. Court orders are not final until time expires for the disciplined attorney to file a rehearing motion.

The attorneys represent law practices from across the state. Disbarred lawyers may not reapply for admission for five years and are required to undergo a rigorous background check, as well as retake the Bar exam. Attorneys suspended for 91 days and longer must demonstrate that they have been rehabilitated in order to regain their law licenses.

Disciplinary revocation is tantamount to disbarment.

Orlando

John Arthur Leklem, suspended for 30 days, required to complete The Florida Bar’s Trust Accounting Workshop and an office procedures and record-keeping analysis by and under the direction of the Diversion/Discipline Consultation Service.

Admitted to practice in 1976, Leklem represented a client in contesting a condominium association’s election process. Leklem failed to ensure that the petition for mandatory nonbinding arbitration was filed on time with the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation. As a result, the client’s petition was dismissed. Leklem also failed to communicate adequately with the client.

In a second matter, Leklem failed to maintain his trust account records in accordance with the rules regulating The Florida Bar and commingled his personal funds with client trust funds.

Tampa

Scott Tully Kalisch, suspended for 60 days and ordered to attend The Florida Bar’s Ethics School. Admitted to practice in 1983, Kalisch was suspended for 60 days from practice and ordered to complete pro bono service by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in a reciprocal discipline case on May 10, 2023. In that case, Kalisch was defense counsel for a criminal defendant who was charged with crimes related to international human smuggling. In November 2020, Kalisch disclosed four items of discovery to a third party that were under a protective order entered on Oct. 8, 2020.

Naples

Denise A. Gunn, disbarred. Admitted to practice in 1997, Gunn failed to represent completely and diligently two clients in separate family law matters, resulting in both cases languishing unnecessarily without resolution. Gunn also failed to participate in the disciplinary proceeding and failed to respond to the Bar’s inquiries.

Ormond Beach

Scott Alan Selis, public reprimand. Admitted to practice in 1989, Selis failed to exercise sufficient supervision over his nonlawyer employees. As a result, they engaged in the unlicensed practice of law. In some instances, Selis’ lack of adequate supervision also resulted in his law firm undertaking the representation of clients without Selis’ knowledge or involvement in the cases.

Founded in 1949, The Florida Bar serves the legal profession for the protection and benefit of both the public and all Florida lawyers. As one of the nation’s largest mandatory bars, The Florida Bar fosters and upholds a high standard of integrity and competence within Florida’s legal profession as an official arm of the Florida Supreme Court. To learn more, visit FloridaBar.org.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Bar: Supreme Court disciplines lawyers from Orlando, Tampa