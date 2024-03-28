Florida Supreme Court decisions on abortion rights, legal marijuana apparently set for Monday

The Florida Supreme Court is going to release on Monday rulings about whether voters can decide if abortion rights should be enshrined in the state constitution and recreational marijuana should be legal, an email from the court suggested Thursday night.

“The Florida Supreme Court will release out-of-calendar opinions at 4 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 1, 2024,” read the email sent at 6:30 p.m.

Monday is the deadline for the justices to make their rulings known on the proposed amendments.

The court’s role in the process is to decide if the wording of the amendments is clear. If justices approve the initiatives for the November ballot, it would take 60% of the voters to approve them.

Thursday at 11 a.m. is typically the day and time the court releases regular opinions. But that came and went without rulings on amendments that would legalize abortion until the point of viability and whether to make it legal for adults to use marijuana recreationally.

Supporters and opponents of both measures anxiously checked their emails anticipating the news. But the court instead issued a terse statement saying no rulings would be released.

If the justices reject either or both, supporters would have to start from scratch to try again, which means amassing nearly 1 million petition signatures across congressional districts statewide.