Florida Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana vote in November

The Florida Supreme Court approved the language Monday of a proposed constitutional amendment regarding recreational marijuana.

Florida voters will now see a measure to approve recreational marijuana on their ballot in November.

Voters will decide whether to allow companies that grow and sell medical marijuana to sell it to adults over 21 for any reason.

The ballot measure also would make possession of marijuana for personal use legal.

The decision comes eight years after voters passed an amendment authorizing medical marijuana in Florida.

The court’s review of the ballot language was limited to whether voters could understand it and that it contained a single issue, not on the merits of the proposal itself.

The recreational marijuana measure needs 60% support to pass.

