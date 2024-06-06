Florida Supreme Court to address lawsuit over pandemic shutdown at University of Florida

The Florida Supreme Court is weighing whether a lawsuit from a University of Florida graduate student can move forward.

He wants the school to refund him for services that were not provided when the campus shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First District Appeal Court previously rejected Anthony Rojas’ potential class-action lawsuit.

A key issue with the lawsuit is whether UF breached a contract with Rojas.

“The students did not receive anything for their money during the time it was shut down. That is the breach,” said attorney Douglas Eaton.

The state supreme court will likely take months to issue a ruling.

