Florida is suing against protections for LGBTQ students. It's another anti-woke gimmick.

More than 50 years ago, Congress enacted Title IX to prohibit the use of federal funds to support discriminatory practices in education programs and to provide students and school personnel effective protection against discriminatory practices

Last month, the Biden administration promulgated a rule clarifying that Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination “based on sex” in federally funded educational programs includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The U.S. Department of Education explained the rule will “fully effectuate Title IX’s promise that no person experiences sex discrimination in federally funded education,” adding the rule “build on the legacy of Title IX by clarifying that all our nation’s students can access schools that are safe, welcoming and respect their rights.”

'Parental rights' or just more bigotry?

Why is Attorney General Ashley Moody suing to block anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students?

Governor Ron DeSantis immediately denounced the clarification and Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz warned school districts to ignore it. And although the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the word “sex” includes both sexual orientation and gender identity, Attorney General Ashley Moody filed suit in federal court to block the anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from taking effect.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks in front of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a press conference at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach in 2023. Hoch: Moody's 'anti-woke' arguments lack actual or even anecdotal evidence.

Why?

Just like being cisgender, being trans is natural. It is not a choice.

Nationwide, only 150,000 students identify as trans. Out of more than 3.25 million PK-12 students in Florida, fewer than 9,000 are trans. While that is not a large number, each and every student is entitled to equal protection at school.

In the lawsuit, Moody argues, without using appropriate terminology, the new regulation applies only to cisgender men and women and therefore does not provide equal protections for trans, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary students.

Moody stated the new law will increase the vulnerability of women and girls to violence. She poses the specter of ciswomen being forced to share locker rooms, bathrooms and dorm rooms with trans women — as if that would be the end of civilization as we know it.

'Florida will aggressively fight Biden'

“To ensure safety and fairness, Florida will aggressively fight Biden who refuses to think through the real-world consequences before overhauling regulations,” she stated. However, Moody does not let us know just what those “real world consequences” are. She is unable to provide actual — or even anecdotal — support for her baseless argument.

So, we must ask, is this taxpayer-funded lawsuit really about protecting girls? Or is the lawsuit about finding yet another wedge issue to turn out the evangelical voter in November?

Moody’s lawsuit is yet another attention-grabbing gimmick: another right wing, anti-woke “solution” in search of a problem. Clearly, she hopes her pandering will assist in her campaign to succeed DeSantis as governor.

Rand Hoch

Title IX’s promise that no person experiences sex discrimination in federally funded education must be applied to all students.

That is what Florida’s LGBTQ+ students deserve. It is what all Floridians deserve.

Rand Hoch, a retired judge, serves as President of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Florida’s oldest, independent, non-partisan, political organization dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida wrong to sue against Biden's Title IX protections for LGBTQ+