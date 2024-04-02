This Florida suburb ranks in top three most desirable places to find a new job

Are you looking to make a career change?

In a recent survey from career development services company CareerMinds.com, 3,000 professionals considering a career switch responded with the cities they’re most likely to move to.

And one Florida suburb made the top three most desirable towns for those changing their career path this year.

“As technology, especially AI, continues to disrupt the job market, the need for career adaptability has never been more pressing,” the survey said.

“In response, many, particularly those in their 30s, are considering career pivots. Many experts are predicting that the job landscape is actually bursting with new opportunities that need people who are willing to adapt.”

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities for those looking to switch career paths, which Orlando suburb placed in the top three and the top 15 cities in the country for job opportunities in 2024.

Which U.S. city is the most desirable for those changing jobs?

CareerMinds surveyed 3,000 professionals looking for a change in their career path and asked them where in the country they’re most inclined to start their next chapter.

The most-desirable city for starting a new career was Asheville, North Carolina. Pasadena, California took second place and the top 3 was rounded out with Oviedo, Florida (a suburb of Orlando).

Here are the top 10 most desirable cities in the U.S. for a career switch, according to CareerMinds’ survey:

Asheville, North Carolina Pasadena, California St. Johnsbury, Vermont Sugar Land, Texas Lee’s Summit, Missouri Elko, Nevada Bellingham, Washington Loveland, Colorado Eau Claire, Wisconsin

What is Oviedo, Florida close to?

Oviedo, Florida is a suburb of Orlando, about 39 minutes away from Walt Disney World by car.

Oviedo’s population hovered around 40,000 people in July 2022, according to the latest data from The U.S. Census Bureau.

The suburb ranked as one of the most-desirable partly due to its proximity to Orlando, which has been topping lists for being one of the most-fun and most-moved to metropolitan areas in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024.

The community-oriented feel of a suburban town, combined with the short distance between it and one of the most-fun cities in the country are why survey participants ranked Oviedo so high.

“Oviedo offers a suburban feel with access to the economic opportunities in the metropolitan area, including technology, healthcare and entertainment sectors,” the survey said.

“Oviedo is known for its top-rated schools, family-oriented community and outdoor activities. The city's mix of modern amenities and natural beauty, including nearby lakes and parks, appeals to those looking for a balanced lifestyle.”

What city in the U.S. has the best job opportunities?

Both Orlando and Tampa ranked on personal finance company WalletHub’s list of the top 15 best U.S. cities for jobs in 2024.

Tampa actually ranked higher than Orlando on this list, placing as the second-best city in the country for job opportunities. Orlando placed as the 14th-best city.

According to WalletHub’s study, Tampa placed in second due to the high quality of its companies.

“Tampa has the fifth-highest number of full-time job opportunities at companies rated 4.5+ stars on Glassdoor relative to the size of its labor force,” the study said.

“Once you have a job in Tampa, it’s likely you’ll be able to keep it as well, since the city has one of the best job-security rates in the country.”

Here’s WalletHub’s list of the top 15 best cities in the U.S. for jobs:

Scottsdale, Arizona Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Columbia, Maryland Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Plano, Texas Boston, Massachusetts South Burlington, Vermont Portland, Maine Tempe, Arizona Orlando, Florida Denver, Colorado

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Orlando suburb ranks in top 3 most desirable places to start a new job