Florida student who threatened to kill classmates arrested with pipe bomb, weapons

A 16-year-old Florida boy who allegedly threatened to kill other students at his school had weapons in his possession when he was arrested on Monday night, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was playing an online video game on Monday afternoon when he made the violent threat, according to WTVJ.

An anonymous person tipped off the Boca Raton Police Department, who notified Broward County authorities after they found that the teen lived in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Deputies with the sheriff's office bomb squad, along with representatives of Homeland Security and the FBI, went to the teen's residence on Monday night and discovered a homemade pipe bomb along with other weapons in his possession, officials said.

The teen was arrested and is now facing a felony charge for possessing explosives.

In wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, police across the country have been dealing with a rise in threats of copycat crimes.

A South Carolina student was arrested just one day after the deadly attack when he posted a Snapchat of himself holding a gun, threatening a "round 2" of the massacre.