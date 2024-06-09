Florida student gets award for perfect attendance from kindergarten to 12th grade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the Florida student, a normal school year in Florida is 180 days.

Multiplied by 13 years (kindergarten through 12th grade), that’s 2,340 days of school for any student.

With that many days, it’s natural for a student to miss a few here and there right?

Well, one student in Clay County was recognized for being present every single day of their grade school career.

Clay County District Schools gave Rikki Blaylock a perfect attendance award for Kindergarten through 12th Grade during its regular school board meeting in June.

While Rikki was the only student in her class to be given this award, three other students were also recognized for perfect attendance from kindergarten through sixth grade.

