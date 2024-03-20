Florida strip club surveillance video shows point-blank shooting, 2 arrested after helicopter chase

Two Florida men are in custody and a third suffered gunshot wounds after a brazen shooting caught on camera led to a police helicopter chase early Monday morning.

The video shows two men creeping through the parking lot around 2 a.m., checking out the victim's vehicle from multiple angles. As they approach, the gunman has his hands in the front of his pants.

Video shows he gets close enough to make eye contact with the victim, then pulls out a silver pistol and fires at least six shots from just a few feet away.

TRUCKER SHOOTOUT ON FLORIDA HIGHWAY CAUGHT ON VIDEO

A Florida surveillance video shows a point-blank shooting. The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office says one man was injured and two were arrested after security cameras outside a strip club in Tampa captured a brazen ambush shooting.

The victim, a 39-year-old man in the passenger seat, ducks for cover. Another person in the driver's seat escapes off camera.

Police said later that the male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will not stand for any form of violence in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "These two individuals will be held accountable for their reckless and violent actions."

Deputies patrolling in the area overheard the gunshots and arrived to see a white SUV fleeing the parking lot.

‘BUDDING SERIAL KILLER’ SUSPECT AT HEART OF WOKE DA EXTRADITION BATTLE ARRESTED ON BODYCAM

A Florida surveillance video shows a point-blank shooting. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says one man was injured and two were arrested after security cameras outside a strip club in Tampa captured a brazen ambush shooting.

The driver allegedly refused to pull over, and the sheriff's unit sent in its aviation unit, which tracked the suspect's vehicle until additional deputies, Tampa Police and Florida Highway Patrol could box it in near a stop sign.

"Our deputies and law enforcement partners showcased remarkable skill and teamwork in arresting these perpetrators," Chronister said. "Let the message be clear: anyone who believes they can bring violence into our community will meet the full force of the law."

Jafet Rodriguez, left, is accused of being the gunman seen on video opening fire on a man in the passenger seat of a car in a Tampa parking lot. Kenneth Jackson, right, is the alleged getaway driver. Both were arrested after a chase involving the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office aviation unit and assistance from state troopers and Tampa police.

The suspects were identified as Jafet Rodriguez, 39, and Kenneth Jackson, 34.

Jackson, the driver, allegedly fled on foot until Tampa police tackled him nearby. He faces charges of driving without a license, resisting arrest, and principal to attempted murder in the first degree.

A Florida surveillance video shows a point-blank shooting. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says one man was injured and two were arrested after security cameras outside a strip club in Tampa captured a brazen ambush shooting.

Rodriguez surrendered after police surrounded the car, authorities said. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fox News' Emmett Jones contributed to this report.





Original article source: Florida strip club surveillance video shows point-blank shooting, 2 arrested after helicopter chase